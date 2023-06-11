Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, June 11

The Minnesota Twins (33-32) and the Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 11. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:37 p.m. ET. Rookie Louie Varland (3-2, 4.40 ERA) will start for Minnesota, while Toronto counters with ace Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.63 ERA).

The Blue Jays are -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Once this series wraps, Minnesota will be off on Monday before welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers to town for a brief two-game series starting Tuesday. Toronto will also have an off day Monday before hitting the road for a three-game divisional series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, June 11th

Injury report

Twins

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), 1B Joey Gallo (hamstring), OF/DH Byron Buxton (rib), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring)

Blue Jays

Day to day: OF Kevin Kiermaier (wrist), 1B Brandon Belt (hamstring)

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin)

Starting pitchers

Louie Varland vs. Kevin Gausman

Varland will start his ninth game of the season. He is coming off an absolutely brutal performance against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he allowed seven earned runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked four and earned his second loss of the season.

Gausman will be making his 14th appearance of the season. He is developing into the ace that Toronto has needed with the downfall of Alek Manoah. Gausman has allowed just two earned runs total over his last three starts. He last threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out 13 to win his fifth game of the season.

Over/Under pick

Minnesota benefitted from a Carlos Correa grand slam to score nine runs on Saturday — the first time they had scored more than three runs since June 1. Gausman has excelled at keeping opponents off the scoreboard. The Blue Jays' lineup should be able to tally several runs on Sunday, but I still am leaning toward the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Gausman has been shutting down opponents and is a brutal matchup for the Twins. They’ve battled hard this series while taking the first two games, but their luck may have run out. If Toronto can give their starter some early run support, they should save face with a series finale victory.

Pick: Blue Jays