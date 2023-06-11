Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Braves on Sunday, June 11

The Washington Nationals (25-38) and the Atlanta Braves (40-24) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 11. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Washington will start Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA), while Atlanta counters with rookie Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA).

The Braves are the -260 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +225 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10. Washington will be off on Monday before starting a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Atlanta will go on the road for a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Nationals-Braves picks: Sunday, June 11th

Injury report

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), C Israel Pineda (finger, oblique)

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Williams vs. Bryce Elder

Williams will take the mound for the 13th time this season. He has lost back-to-back games, with the former being a unique situation in which he allowed six runs but none of them earned. Most recently, Williams pitched 5.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. He allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking four.

Elder will also be starting his 13th game of the year. He was the beneficiary of great run support his last time out, allowing four earned runs over six innings against the New York Mets but still picking up his fourth win of the season. The righty struck out eight and walked two.

Over/Under pick

The Braves have scored at least five runs in six of their last seven games. Washington hasn’t been scoring very much during their losing streak but has put up at least two runs in nine straight games. They should help do enough to help the over hit, but I fully expect the Atlanta lineup to do most of the work.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Washington has lost six games in a row. They have gotten out to early leads, but their bullpen has dropped the ball down the stretch. Atlanta is finding creative ways to win and is going for their second straight divisional sweep and eighth straight win. Elder should give them an advantage on the mound as they complete the sweep.

Pick: Braves