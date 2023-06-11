Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Sunday, June 11

The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28) and the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. L.A. will likely have a bullpen day starting with lefty reliever Victor Gonzalez (1-2, 2.70 ERA), while Philadelphia counters with Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04 ERA).

The Dodgers are the narrow favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -115. The Phillies are the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5. Once this series wraps, Los Angeles will be off Monday and return home Tuesday to host the Chicago White Sox for three games. Philadelphia will go on the road for a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers-Phillies picks: Sunday, June 11th

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: C Austin Barnes (wrist)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (bereavement list), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Phillies

Out: 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B/3B Alec Bohm (hamstring), OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Starting pitchers

Victor Gonzalez vs. Taijuan Walker

Gonzalez will be starting his second game of the year but will be making his 18th appearance of the season. His last time out, he technically was the starter but only faced three hitters, getting two outs and then being relieved in favor of Michael Grove. Gonzalez has allowed just two earned runs over his last five innings of work. He could see an early exit on Sunday in favor of Matt Andriese getting the bulk of the work.

Walker will start his 14th game of the season. He had a favorable matchup his last time out against the Detroit Tigers and took full advantage. Walker pitched seven shutout innings allowing only two hits. He walked three and struck out eight but earned the win as the Phillies notched a 1-0 win.

Over/Under pick

L.A. has scored at least four runs in five straight games. Philly scored three or fewer runs in three of its last four games. The bullpen day for the Dodgers makes it tough to figure out how the Phillies will fare here, but they have a tough lineup despite their lack of consistent run production. The Dodgers have a good matchup against Walker, so the over should hit.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has struggled in their last 10 games, going 4-6 in that span. Philadelphia saw its six-game win streak come to an end. Walker has been inconsistent, and if the Dodgers can have decent outings from their bullpen, the lineup should help spark a win to head into next week with momentum.

Pick: Dodgers