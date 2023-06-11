Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Pirates on Sunday, June 11

The New York Mets (31-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 11. First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. New York will start Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.94 ERA), while Pittsburgh counters with Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.60 ERA).

The Pirates are the -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Once this series wraps, New York will be off on Monday but will then return home to host the New York Yankees in a two-game Subway Series. Pittsburgh will also be off on Monday but then heads to Chicago for a three-game divisional set against the Cubs.

Mets-Pirates picks: Sunday, June 11th

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (knee), 1B Pete Alonso (wrist)

Pirates

N/A

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco vs. Mitch Keller

The veteran Carrasco will be starting his eighth game of the season. It looked like he finally was settling down over his last two appearances in May, but then he took a step back to open June. Carrasco threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves and allowed four earned runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Keller has impressed through the majority of his 13 starts so far this season. Unfortunately, though, he has been going through a rough patch over his last few. Keller’s last time out saw him pitch 5.1 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. Keller struck out one and walked four to take his second loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

If this matchup were to occur in early May, I would probably take the under. With the way that Keller has been pitching recently, though, I am expecting the New York lineup to tally some runs. They finally got off their losing streak and have scored at least four runs in five straight. Pittsburgh has scored at least five runs in three of its last five games.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets finally got to breathe a sigh of relief as they were able to end their seven-game losing streak on Saturday. They have a tougher pitching matchup on Sunday against Keller. Yes, he has been shaky, and I do think New York will score runs off of him, but Carrasco has also been inconsistent. I think Pittsburgh’s lineup helps Keller turn it around and ends the series with a victory.

Pick: Pirates