WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, June 11

We have a full slate in the WNBA today as every team in the league will be in action.

The marquee matchup of the day will feature the Dallas Wings hitting the road to face the New York Liberty at 1 p.m. ET. Dallas notched back-to-back victories over Phoenix this past week and the latter featured Arike Ogunbowale going off for 35 points and five assists. Meanwhile, New York is fresh off a blowout win over Atlanta on Friday, a game where Sabrina Ionescu put up 37 points.

Another big matchup will see the Chicago Sky visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET. Chicago is trying to bounce back after suffering a blowout road loss at Los Angeles on Friday. Meanwhile. Vegas will try to regroup after suffering its first loss of the season, a 94-77 rout at the hands of Connecticut on Friday.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Sunday, June 11

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: TBD

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: TBD

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: TBD

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: TBD

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSN/Paramount+

Point spread: TBD

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: WNBA League Pass

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD