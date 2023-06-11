WNBA picks and predictions for Sunday, June 11

Tonight’s WNBA slate will be a busy one as all 12 teams will be in action. The day will open with the Dallas Wings visiting the New York Liberty and conclude with the Minnesota Lynx hosting the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Liberty -8.5

Total: 170.5

Moneyline: Liberty -390, Wings +320

The pick: Under 170.5

Both of these teams are coming off blowout victories on Friday that featured star players going off from the field. Arike Ogunbowale put up 35 points in the Wings’ victory over the Mercury while Sabrina Ionescu dropped 37 in the Liberty’s big win over the Dream. This afternoon battle does have the potential to be an offensive slugfest, but 170.5 is a bit steep even for two of the best scoring offenses in the league. Take the under.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -13.5

Total: 168.5

Moneyline: Aces -1150, Sky +750

The pick: Sky +13.5

Both of these teams are trying to bounce back after suffering respective losses on Friday and in the Aces’ case, it was their first setback of the season. The reigning champs are understandably a favorite at home, but 13.5 might be too high. Vegas is 4-4 against the spread this year and each of its last three victories have come by six points or less. Expect Chicago to make this game competitive and cover as a heavy road underdog.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -5.5

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Mystics -250, Storm +210

The pick: Storm +5.5

These two teams just met on Friday and Washington downed Seattle 73-66 in that encounter. The Storm managed to keep things close and cover without Jewel Lloyd, who missed the game with a foot injury. She should be back on the floor today while Mystics star Elena Delle Donne is questionable with neck tightness. Take Seattle to cover in what should be another close ballgame.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -3.5

Total: 163

Moneyline: Sun -165, Dream +140

The pick: Sun -3.5

Connecticut thrashed Las Vegas in a 94-77 rout on Friday, a game where DeWanna Bonner dropped a career-high 41 points. The Sun are rolling with the second-best record in the league and it’s difficult envisioning the Dream derailing their momentum. Take the Sun to cover.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 5 p.m. ET

Spread: Fever -2.5

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Fever -140, Mercury +120

The pick: Fever ML

Phoenix is coming off back-to-back losses in Dallas this week and off the court, the team is dealing with the immediate aftermath of the airport incident on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indiana is already showing signs of quick improvement and notched a 71-69 win over Minnesota on Friday. Take the Fever to pick up the outright win this evening.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -1.5

Total: 162

Moneyline: Sparks -125, Lynx +105

The pick: Sparks -1.5

Los Angeles buried Chicago in a 77-62 victory on Friday and is looking to pick up its fourth victory in five games. The Sparks have been highly competitive in nearly every matchup this season and boast a 4-2-1 record against the spread heading into tonight’s road showdown. In contrast, the Lynx are struggling and are still missing rookie Diamond Miller from the lineup. They have managed to keep things close over their past few outings, but the Sparks should be able to cover here.