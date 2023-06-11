Pick on the Total for Mets-Pirates on June 11

The New York Mets entered the weekend on a season-high seven game losing streak and are looking to get back on track in Pittsburgh on Sunday against the Pirates.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-125, 9)

League-leader in home runs Pete Alonso was placed on the injured list last week, which hurts a lineup that entered Saturday 17th in the league in runs per game with much of that production bring via home runs, ranking fourth in the National League in home runs per game.

Mitch Keller gets the start in search of a rebound after allowing at least four runs in three straight starts after posting a 2.44 ERA through his first 10 starts of the season and allowing three runs or fewer in nine straight starts in his previous nine starts prior to this rough patch.

Overall Keller has a 3.60 ERA this season, but just a 3.16 fielding independent with 10.6 strikeouts to 2.4 walks per nine innings with two runs or fewer allowed in five of his six home starts this season.

The Mets counter with Carlos Carrasco, who’s marks of a 5.96 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings are concerning, he has pitched better of late with two runs or fewer allowed in three of his last five starts.

Carrasco also gets to face a Pirates team that has scored four runs or fewer in 26 of their last 34 games, hitting .222 with just under 3.8 runs per game since the beginning of the month of May with a National League-low 25 home runs in this span.

With the Pirates entering the weekend 10th in the league in bullpen ERA, the Mets will begin to experience similar offensive woes to the Pirates with Alonso out of the lineup.

The Play: Mets vs. Pirates Under 9