Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 U.S. Open Golf Picks, U.S. Open DraftKings Millionaire Picks, Sleepers

Pat Mayo makes his 2023 U.S. Open Golf DraftKings Picks while previewing the course and key stats.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 US Open DraftKings Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.

US Open Course Preview, Player Types, Cash Giveaway

2023 US Open — Picks & Preview | Player Picks + Research | Stats/Tools

2023 US Open — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections

2023 US Open: Key Stats

SG: Off The Tee
SG: Approach
Proximity 175 Yards
Bogey Avoidance
SG: Putting 5-10’

2023 PGA Championship: Course

  • Course: Los Angeles Country Club
  • Yardage: 7,421
  • Par: 70
  • Greens: Bentgrass
  • Stimpmeter: 13

2023 US Open: Past Winners

  • 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • 2021: Jon Rahm (-6)
  • 2020: Bryson DeChambeau (-6)
  • 2019: Gary Woodland (-13)
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka (+1)

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 150 players
Cut: Top 60 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 15
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Picks

*Picks To Be Updated Tuesday Afternoon after tee times released

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $11,400
Jon Rahm $11,100

High-End Value

Xander Schauffele $9,600
Max Homa $9,400
Jordan Spieth $9,200

Second-Level Values

Cam Smith $9,000
Tony Finau $8,800
Hideki Matsuyama $8,600

Mid-Level Values

Joaquin Niemann $7,700
Patrick Reed $7,500
Mito Pereira $7,200

2023 US Open DraftKings Picks & Preview

Scrub Values

Ryan Fox $7,100
Sergio Garcia $7,000
Patrick Rodgers $6,900
Sam Bennett $6,500

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

