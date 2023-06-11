Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 U.S. Open Golf Picks, U.S. Open DraftKings Millionaire Picks, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 US Open DraftKings Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.
US Open Course Preview, Player Types, Cash Giveaway
2023 US Open — Picks & Preview | Player Picks + Research | Stats/Tools
Get the Link to PME RAKE FREE DraftKings Contest HERE
2023 US Open — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 US Open: Key Stats
SG: Off The Tee
SG: Approach
Proximity 175 Yards
Bogey Avoidance
SG: Putting 5-10’
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 PGA Championship: Course
- Course: Los Angeles Country Club
- Yardage: 7,421
- Par: 70
- Greens: Bentgrass
- Stimpmeter: 13
2023 US Open: Past Winners
- 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
- 2021: Jon Rahm (-6)
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau (-6)
- 2019: Gary Woodland (-13)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka (+1)
Get full US Open Tournament History at FantasyNational.com
2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 150 players
Cut: Top 60 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 15
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Picks
*Picks To Be Updated Tuesday Afternoon after tee times released
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $11,400
Jon Rahm $11,100
High-End Value
Xander Schauffele $9,600
Max Homa $9,400
Jordan Spieth $9,200
Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here
Second-Level Values
Cam Smith $9,000
Tony Finau $8,800
Hideki Matsuyama $8,600
Mid-Level Values
Joaquin Niemann $7,700
Patrick Reed $7,500
Mito Pereira $7,200
2023 US Open DraftKings Picks & Preview
Scrub Values
Ryan Fox $7,100
Sergio Garcia $7,000
Patrick Rodgers $6,900
Sam Bennett $6,500
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.