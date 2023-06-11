Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 U.S. Open Golf Picks, U.S. Open DraftKings Millionaire Picks, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 US Open DraftKings Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.

2023 US Open — Picks & Preview | Player Picks + Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to PME RAKE FREE DraftKings Contest HERE

2023 US Open — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 US Open: Key Stats

SG: Off The Tee

SG: Approach

Proximity 175 Yards

Bogey Avoidance

SG: Putting 5-10’

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 PGA Championship: Course

Course: Los Angeles Country Club

Yardage: 7,421

Par: 70

Greens: Bentgrass

Stimpmeter: 13

2023 US Open: Past Winners

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

2021: Jon Rahm (-6)

2020: Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

2019: Gary Woodland (-13)

2018: Brooks Koepka (+1)

Get full US Open Tournament History at FantasyNational.com

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 150 players

Cut: Top 60 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 15

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Picks

*Picks To Be Updated Tuesday Afternoon after tee times released

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $11,400

Jon Rahm $11,100

High-End Value

Xander Schauffele $9,600

Max Homa $9,400

Jordan Spieth $9,200

Second-Level Values

Cam Smith $9,000

Tony Finau $8,800

Hideki Matsuyama $8,600

Mid-Level Values

Joaquin Niemann $7,700

Patrick Reed $7,500

Mito Pereira $7,200

Scrub Values

Ryan Fox $7,100

Sergio Garcia $7,000

Patrick Rodgers $6,900

Sam Bennett $6,500

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.