French Open winner: #3 Novak Djokovic wins over #4 Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

Novak Djokovic is halfway to the calendar slam. The #3 seed won the French Open on Sunday, defeating #4 seed Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim his third career title at Roland Garros.

Ruud impressed early on and Djokovic looked like he would be in for a battle. Ruud claimed the first three games, including a service break. However, that was as good as it would get. Djokovic dominated the rest of the way and in fact won 12 of the final 13 points to close things out in the third set.

This is Djokovic’s 23rd career Grand Slam title, which surpasses Rafael Nadal for the all-time men’s singles lead. Djokovic has tied Serena Williams for the all-time singles lead in the Open Era. Margaret Court holds the overall record with 24 across the amateur and open eras.

He has opened at DraftKings Sportsbook as a -125 favorite to win at Wimbledon next month.

Novak Djokovic’s Path to Championship

1st: Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

2nd: Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, 6-3

3rd: #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

4th: Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

QF: #11 Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4

SF: #1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

F: #4 Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5