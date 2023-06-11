Novak Djokovic opens as Wimbledon favorite after French Open victory

Novak Djokovic is the new men’s Grand Slam leader after beating Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open. Djokovic lost the first three games of the match, but dominated the rest of the way en route to his third career title at Roland Garros and his 23rd overall Grand Slam title.

Djokovic will now head to the All England Lawn & Tennis Club as the favorite to win Wimbledon. DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for Wimbledon earlier this year, and following the French Open, Djokovic is a -125 favorite to win the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz follows at +330 an Daniil Medvedev is +650.

Halfway through the Grand Slam calendar, Djokovic has won the Australian and French Open titles and has a realistic shot at the calendar slam. He’s an overwhelming favorite at Wimbledon, and a solid +140 favorite at the US Open at the end of the summer.

Djokovic has already claimed the non-calendar Grand Slam in his career. He now could become the first singles player since Steffi Graf to win the calendar Slam.

Taylor Fritz currently has the best odds among American players to win at Wimbledon. He’s installed at +2800. Ben Shelton, Brandon Nakashima, Tommy Paul, and Jeffrey John Wolf all follow at +5000.