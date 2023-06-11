Rockies adding OF Charlie Blackmon to the IL with broken right hand

The Colorado Rockies are adding Charlie Blackmon to the injured list with a broken right hand. The outfielder joins Kris Bryant and CJ Cron as the Colorado batting order continues to deal with bad injuries sapping them of their powerful upside. Blackmon had been the team’s designated hitter, but with other injuries abounding, it is tough to tell who will replace him, but Elehuris Montero could get the first shot.

#Rockies Charlie Blackmon going on IL with broken right hand. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 11, 2023

Blackmon has been a staple of the Colorado roster since 2011. The 36-year-old is playing in his 13th season with the team. He is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI through 56 games.

When looking at potential replacements, the Rockies will likely be promoting a veteran. Their farm system is very young and inexperienced, so top prospect Zac Veen will likely not be getting an early call-up. If he does, he will be bypassing the Triple-A level and jumping from Double-A straight to the majors, which isn’t as uncommon these days.