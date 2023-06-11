Iga Świątek opens as Wimbledon favorite after French Open victory

Iga Świątek won her fourth career Grand Slam title this weekend, beating Karolína Muchová at Roland Garros to win the French Open. Muchová was the first player to claim a set against Świątek in the tournament, but the Polish star took care of business in the third set to secure her third French Open title.

Świątek will now head to the All England Lawn & Tennis Club as the favorite to win her first career Wimbledon title. DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for Wimbledon earlier this year, and following the French Open, Świątek is the favorite with +350 odds to win. Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka follow with +450 odds.

Świątek’s win at Roland Garros this weekend was her second straight French Open title, and at 22-years old, she became the youngest person to repeat as champion since 16-year old Monica Seles did it. She won her fourth-straight Grandh Slam finals appearance and is the third woman to do so after Seles and Naomi Osaka.