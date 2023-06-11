 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Iga Świątek opens as Wimbledon favorite after French Open victory

Świątek has four career Grand Slam titles and is looking for her first title at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club.

By David Fucillo
Iga Swiatek of Poland with the winner’s trophy after her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Women’s Singles Final on Court&nbsp;Philippe Chatrier during the 2023 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Iga Świątek won her fourth career Grand Slam title this weekend, beating Karolína Muchová at Roland Garros to win the French Open. Muchová was the first player to claim a set against Świątek in the tournament, but the Polish star took care of business in the third set to secure her third French Open title.

Świątek will now head to the All England Lawn & Tennis Club as the favorite to win her first career Wimbledon title. DraftKings Sportsbook opened odds for Wimbledon earlier this year, and following the French Open, Świątek is the favorite with +350 odds to win. Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka follow with +450 odds.

Świątek’s win at Roland Garros this weekend was her second straight French Open title, and at 22-years old, she became the youngest person to repeat as champion since 16-year old Monica Seles did it. She won her fourth-straight Grandh Slam finals appearance and is the third woman to do so after Seles and Naomi Osaka.

2023 Wimbledon odds, June 11

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +350
Elena Rybakina +450
Aryna Sabalenka +450
Ons Jabeur +1000
Cori Gauff +1200
Caroline Garcia +1400
Karolina Muchova +1400
Petra Kvitova +2000
Jessica Pegula +2000
Bianca Andreescu +2000
Barbora Krejcikova +2000
Jelena Ostapenko +2200
Belinda Bencic +2200
Beatriz Haddad Maia +2500
Mirra Andreeva +2500
Maria Sakkari +2500
Veronika Kudermetova +2500
Karolina Pliskova +2500
Paula Badosa +2800
Liudmila Samsonova +2800
Victoria Azarenka +3500
Qinwen Zheng +3500
Daria Kasatkina +3500
Anett Kontaveit +3500
Donna Vekic +3500
Anastasia Potapova +4000
Marketa Vondrousova +4000
Linda Noskova +4000
Alycia Parks +4000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
Danielle Rose Collins +4000
Angelique Kerber +4000
Leylah Fernandez +5000
Marie Bouzkova +5000
Madison Keys +5000
Jennifer Brady +5000
Sorana Cirstea +5000
Martina Trevisan +5000
Elina Svitolina +6500
Sloane Stephens +6500
Petra Martic +6500
Marta Kostyuk +6500
Magda Linette +6500
Camila Giorgi +6500
Elise Mertens +6500
Linda Fruhvirtova +6500
Clara Tauson +6500
Ajla Tomljanovic +8000
Sofia Kenin +10000
Shuai Zhang +10000
Viktorija Golubic +20000

More From DraftKings Nation