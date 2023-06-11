When will Charlie Blackmon return to the Rockies lineup this season?

The Colorado Rockies have added outfielder Charlie Blackmon to the injured list with a broken right hand. The injury bug has bitten the Rockies hard of late, as Blackmon joins C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant on the shelf. Blackmon will get more testing done on the extent of his injury, but it is expected to sideline him for a significant chunk of time.

#Rockies Charlie Blackmon going on IL with broken right hand. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 11, 2023

Charlie Blackmon injury update

Blackmon suffered the injury when he got hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals. He will begin on the 10-day IL, and Colorado called up infielder Coco Montes. The Rockies likely won’t automatically use Montes, but he provides some helpful infield depth as the team tries to switch around its lineup to fill all its open spots caused by injuries. Depending on the severity of the injury and how long it takes him to recover, Blackmon may end up making it back before Cron or Bryant. Still, for now, the Rockies are going to experience a hit to their lineup that will be tough to make up.