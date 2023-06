Who has reached the 2023 Men’s College World Series?

The 2023 Men’s College World Series returns to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on June 15, with the eight super regional winning teams from the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship heading to the final event of the college sports calendar.

The eight-team event consists of a pair of four-team, double-elimination brackets, The winners of each bracket will face off in the Men’s College World Series Finals, which is a best-of-three event to determine the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball National Champion.

Bracket 1 Winners with first opponent in Omaha

No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Florida Gators

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. TBA

Bracket 2 Winners

TCU Horned Frogs vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Bracket 1 Team vs. Bracket 1 Team, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Bracket 1 Team vs. Bracket 1 Team 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: Bracket 2 Team vs. Bracket 2 Team, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Bracket 2 Team vs. Bracket 2 Team 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 22 (*if necessary, Game 9 or 10 winner must win Game 11 or 12 to force)

Game 13*: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14*: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

MCWS Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. ESPN