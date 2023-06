Full schedule for 2023 Men’s College World Series

The Men’s College World Series returns to Omaha on Friday as eight teams battle it out for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship over 11 days at Charles Schwab Field in the 76th edition of the event.

The opening round begins on Friday, June 16, and the participants are split into two four-team, double-elimination brackets.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the 2023 Men’s College World Series.

Bracket 1 Winners with first opponent in Omaha

Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida

TBA vs. No. 1 Wake Forest

Bracket 2 Winners

Oral Roberts vs. TCU

TBA vs. No. 5 LSU

2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Bracket 1 Team vs. Bracket 1 Team, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Bracket 1 Team vs. Bracket 1 Team 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: Bracket 2 Team vs. Bracket 2 Team, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Bracket 2 Team vs. Bracket 2 Team 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 22 (*if necessary, Game 9 or 10 winner must win Game 11 or 12 to force)

Game 13*: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14*: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

MCWS Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. ESPN