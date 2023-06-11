Nick Taylor makes 72-foot eagle to become first Canadian to win Canadian Open in 69 years

With the longest made putt of his PGA TOUR career, Canada’s Nick Taylor rolled home a 72-foot eagle on the fourth hole of a playoff to win the 2023 Canadian Open on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood could only stand and watch as the crowd erupted at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Taylor fired a final round -6 66 to force the playoff, with some of the best players in the world in the hunt such as Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

It’s the first PGA TOUR win of Taylor’s career, and he’ll head right to Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open starting on Thursday. Taylor was already in as one of the top-five players in the FedEx Cup standings that wasn’t exempt by any other means, but he moves well into the Top 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings now.

The last Canadian to win his national championship was Pat Fletcher in 1954.