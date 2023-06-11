Adam Hadwin gets tackled by security following Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with Nick Taylor making a 90-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the tournament. Taylor became the first Canadian to win the event since 1954 and fellow countrymen Adam Hadwin wanted to celebrate the occasion with his pal.

This...didn’t go so well for him.

Adam Hadwin got SMOKED by security trying to celebrate with Nick Taylor.



Canada has lost contain. pic.twitter.com/nAeTiZOpGv — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 11, 2023

Adam Hadwin runs onto the 18th to spray Nick Taylor with champagne and security tackles him like Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/8wNKxWOeHK — Crier Media (@thecriermedia) June 11, 2023

Yikes. Security at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club were certainly on alert and unfortunately for Mr. Hadwin here, he paid the price. In a moment like that, tournament officials certainly don’t want just any attendee of the tournament rushing the final hole during that moment and they made the snap decision to take him down without realizing who he was. He’ll certainly feel that tackle in the morning.

Hadwin himself could also do some light celebrating for himself, as he finished -11 for the tournament and tied for 12th. But people will now remember this more than his finish.