Where is the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open will tee off on Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course. This is the first time the LACC has ever hosted a major tournament, and the first time since 1948 that the Los Angeles region will host a U.S. Open.

Last year Matt Fitzpatrick won at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He will return to the field in Los Angeles this year to compete against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka.

The LACC is characterized by its use of unique natural landmarks as hazards and its narrow fairways that demand precise driving. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, tickets will be available to buy for grounds passes for the practice rounds in the days ahead of the tournament, as well as for each day of the tournament.

The third major of the year should wrap up on Sunday, June 18, as the old 18-hole playoff format was eliminated in 2018. A two-hole aggregate playoff will be used if there is a tie after 72 holes.