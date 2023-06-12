Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open winner, will miss this year’s tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club. The 2023 U.S. Open tees off on the club’s North Course from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture in the lower ankle joint. The recovery time can last many months and even up to a year. Given Woods’ previous injury history, we likely won’t expect to see him for the rest of the calendar year.

He won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002, and 2008. In 2023, he played in the Masters and made the cut but had to withdraw due to pain. He missed the PGA Championship after the surgery.

Woods’ most recent major win took place in 2019 at Augusta. But fear not — Tiger may be missing from the field, but there are still plenty of big names to watch in Los Angeles, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Brooks Koepka.