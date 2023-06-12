Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Heat

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set to tip Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Denver Nuggets return home after taking two games from the Miami Heat in Miami. The Nuggets have played like the best team in the NBA all season, and are now one win away from sealing the ultimate prize.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of out favorite Nuggets player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 25.5 Points (-115)

Murray has been stellar in the postseason for the Nuggets. He’s knocked down big shots in every series and has been relied on late in games. We knew Nikola Jokic would perform as he has all season, but Murray has been a different beast in the playoffs. He’s gone over this total twice in the series and is coming off a bit of a down scoring game as he had just 15 points in Game 4. In every game to send the Nuggets to the next round, Murray went over this total, so I think he’ll be tuned up for the chance to win his first-ever NBA Finals. I think he finishes with close to 30 points tonight.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (+115)

At plus money, it is almost impossible to turn this down. Jokic has been incredible in the playoffs and knows what he needs to do for his team to win this series. He has had a triple-double in two of the four games this series. One of the games where he didn't have a triple-double was the home loss. I expect him to be locked in and go all out to finish this NBA Finals series at home.

Bruce Brown under 11.5 Points (-115)

Brown had his best game of the playoffs in Game 4 as he scored 21 points. In the first three games of the series, he went under this total in every game. I don’t expect the Nuggets to need him scoring as much in this matchup, because I expect guys like Murray to step up. Brown will still have an impact on a Denver win, but I just don’t see him scoring like the last game.