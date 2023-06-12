Best Heat player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Nuggets

The Miami Heat will travel back to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It has been a one-sided series for the most part. The Heat now have their backs against the wall and need to be at their best if they want any chance at sending this series to Game 6.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of out favorite Heat player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Love over 6.5 points (+105)

Eric Spoelstra has been riding the hot hand throughout the playoffs. Aside from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, everybody’s role has changed through the playoffs based on how Miami has been playing. Love was keeping the Heat in the game in Game 5 and shot the ball really well. He scored 12 points while knocking down three three-pointers. I think we see his minutes increase tonight as the Heat are looking at elimination and he’ll be asked to score more similarly to how he did in Game 5.

Jimmy Butler over 6.5 assists (-105)

Butler has gone over this total in all but one game in this series so far. When he’s had the ball, the Nuggets have done a good job limiting him scoring. They’ve sent double teams and done everything they can to make someone else beat them. With that, Butler has had many more assist opportunities as the court has been more open away from him. I think Denver limits once again his scoring chances, which gives him more assist opportunities.

Bam Adebayo over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

Adebayo has been relied upon heavily in this series for the Heat. He’s gone over this total in two of the four games. In the two that he went under, he finished right at 34 combined PRA. In an elimination game, I would expect to see Adebayo at his best and doing whatever he can to put the team on his back. He should be strong on the glass which he has been for most of the series. If he can 10 or more rebounds, he should cruise over this total.