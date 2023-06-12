Best player prop specials to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5

Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. Up 3-1, the Nuggets will try to shut the series down tonight and claim their first NBA championship in franchise history.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 5.

Bam Adebayo and Jamal Murray 50+ combined points (+180)

Adebayo has been Miami’s top scorer in this series, averaging 22.3 points through the first four games. With the Heat having their backs against the wall, there will be extra pressure for their starters to come swinging out the gate and that means we could see Adebayo get above his series average by the final whistle. Denver’s stars will also come out with a sense of urgency to finish the series off and that means a big offensive night for Murray. He’ll likely notch double-digit assists in this showdown but you should see him getting enough points to secure this prop.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic 25+ combined assists (+1100)

Denver’s starters are going to want to put their foot down in this closeout game and that starts with executing at a high level on offense. Jokic only came away with four assists in their Game 4 victory on Friday and you should see the “Joker” get back into double digits in this category this evening. The same goes for Murray, who is averaging 10.5 dimes for the series. The amount of ball movement by the Nuggets’ stars will get them both to 25 assists for this contest.