Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5

Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. Up 3-1, the Nuggets will try to shut the series down tonight and claim their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 5 between the Nuggets and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+625)

Legs: Nuggets -8.5, Under 209.5, Bruce Brown over 12.5 points

Denver has overpowered Miami in each of its victories so far this series and with the Larry O’Brien trophy in its crosshairs, it will lock in to finish the job. This game will most likely play out just like Games 1, 3, and 4 with the Nuggets establishing a double-digit lead in the second half and holding the the Heat to under 100 points. As an added bonus, Bruce Brown has averaged 11.8 points for this series and came through with 21 in their Game 4 victory on Friday. I’d bank on him to once again play a big role tonight and take the over on his point total.

SGP 2 (+850)

Legs: Nikola Jokic over 10.5 assists, Jamal Murray over 8.5 assists, Aaron Gordon over 7.5 rebounds

Denver’s starters are going to want to put their foot down in this closeout game and that starts with executing at a high level on offense. Jokic only came away with four assists in their Game 4 victory on Friday and you should see the “Joker” get back into double digits in this category this evening. The same goes for Murray, who is averaging 10.5 dimes for the series. Meanwhile, Gordon has been an unsung hero for the Nuggets during this series and exploded for 27 points and seven rebounds in Game 4. While he may not duplicate that point total tonight, he should once again make a major impact on the boards.

SGP 3 (+1000)

Legs: Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points, Jimmy Butler under 25.5 points, Kevin Love 3+ three pointers made

Miami is running on fumes and while it may come out swinging in the first quarter, it won’t be able to maintain enough consistency on offense down the stretch. Butler is averaging just 21.8 points for the series and I don’t envision an epic “Playoff Jimmy”performance being in the cards on a bum ankle. That places an extra burden on Adebayo, who has been the top scorer for the Heat during this series and will most likely get to 22 tonight. Meanwhile, the team has gotten a spark from Love and he buried three triples in their Game 4 loss on Friday. Expect him to get more looks on the perimeter and put up similar numbers tonight.