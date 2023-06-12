How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The 2023 NBA Finals will now shift back to the “Mile High City” for Game 5. Returning to Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday, Game 5 is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Denver Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat and hope to close the series tonight.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Perhaps one of the best stories of the entire 2023 sporting calendar, the No. 8 seed Miami Heat fought all the way back from near elimination in the play-in tournament to make their seventh NBA Finals since 2006. The Heat have been powered by head coach Erik Spoelstra, veteran swingman Jimmy Butler along with significant efforts from Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry. Not only were the able to bounce the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks early in the playoffs, but the Heat are also the only team to defeat the Nuggets in Denver (Game 2) this postseason. Still, does Miami have enough left in the tank to eventually hoist the 2023 Larry O’Brien trophy?

The Denver Nuggets were top dog in the Western conference from wire to wire this year. Utilizing a corps of players that had many health issues over recent seasons, Denver has finally seemed to put it all together with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the center of everything.

Jokic’s size and skill combination makes him a one-on-one mismatch for anyone, and also leaves his fellow teammates in advantageous spots. Behind Jokic is the electric-Jamal Murray, who always seems to elevate his play in the playoffs. Murray is a big time shot-maker, but the Nuggets depth does not end there; Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown have all been strong contributors along the way.