What channel is Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 on and what time does it start?

The Denver Nuggets lead the 2023 NBA Finals 3-1 over the Miami Heat as the series now shifts back to the Rockies for Game 5. Returning to Denver’s Ball Arena on Monday, Game 5 is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The No. 8 seed Miami Heat have fought all the way back from near elimination in the play-in tournament to make their seventh NBA Finals since 2006. Not only were the able to bounce the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks early in the playoffs, but the Heat are also the only team to defeat the Nuggets in Denver this postseason. Being down 3-1 is a tough place to climb back from, but the Heat have shown they can overcome almost everything in this postseason.

The Nuggets were top dog in the Western Conference this year. Utilizing a corps of players that featured many health issues over recent seasons, Denver has seemed to finally put it all together with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the center of everything. Jokic’s size and skill combination makes him a one-on-one mismatch for anyone, and also leaves his fellow teammates in advantageous spots. Behind Jokic is the electric Jamal Murray, who always seems to elevate his play in the playoffs. Denver’s depth has been suspect but the two stars have done enough to carry the club.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5

Date: Monday, June 12

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.