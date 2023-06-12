How the public is betting Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 of 2023 NBA Finals

Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals could be the final one of the series, with the Denver Nuggets looking to close out the Miami Heat in the Mile High City. The Nuggets responded after a home loss in Game 2 by winning both games in Miami to set up this clinching opportunity Monday.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting on this game, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 betting splits

ATS splits

Despite the Nuggets convincingly taking both games on the road, the 9-point spread seems to be pushing bettors away from Denver at home. The Nuggets have covered this line in each of their wins and yet 65% of all bets are backing Miami here. That accounts for 63% of the money coming in on the category.

Total splits

A whopping 69% of all bets, accounting for 70% of the money coming in, is on the over. Only one game has gone over the total in this series, and that only went over due to a late push by the Nuggets offensively. It is interesting to see how much confidence bettors have on the over, especially when most games have gone under.

Moneyline splits

53% of the bets on the moneyline are coming in on the Heat, who have +300 odds to win Game 5 outright. The Nuggets, who have only lost one game at home all postseason, are slight underdogs here. Most of the money is coming in on Miami as well. We’ll see if the public can get big payouts with a Heat upset in Game 5 or if the Nuggets will take care of business once again and lift the NBA title.