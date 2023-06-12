Live updates from Heat vs. Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Game 5

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will play Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, with Denver having the chance to clinch the series and the franchise’s first NBA championship. The Heat, meanwhile, are hoping to send the series back to Miami for Game 6.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 210. Denver is -360 on the moneyline, while Miami is +295.

Here are the latest updates from Game 5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 live updates

First quarter - Bam Adebayo gets the scoring started in Game 5 with a steal and a breakaway dunk for the Heat. Adebayo has really come alive in these Finals, and he could be taking that next leap as a player on the biggest stage.

Pregame - Both teams will roll with the same starting lineups as the last game.

Pregame - The Heat are getting Tyler Herro back for this contest, despite the guard initially being ruled out heading into the day. Herro was upgraded to questionable and is going to give things a go, even if the optics are a bit odd here. This seems like a desperation move from the Heat, but Herro is unlikely to have a huge role as he’s expected to play off the bench. We’ll see if he can have an impact in this game as he powers through his hand injury.

