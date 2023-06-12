MLB injury report for Monday, June 12

Intro

MLB injury report: Monday, June 12

Liam Hendriks (elbow), Chicago White Sox — Man, this stinks. Just a couple of weeks after making his emotional and triumphant return to the mound following a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is headed back to the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Liam Hendriks has right elbow inflammation and is headed to the IL pic.twitter.com/t2uCyeen9W — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 11, 2023

The White Sox have yet to announce any sort of timetable for Hendriks’ return, and we likely won’t know more about how serious the situation is until the All-Star undergoes more testing. Manager Pedro Grifol did tell reporters that this discomfort is similar to what Hendriks dealt with when he was diagnosed with a forearm strain around this time last year. That kept the righty out for three weeks, so we could be looking at the same sort of timeline here.

Yordan Alvarez (oblique), Houston Astros — A day after Alvarez was placed on the IL, Houston GM Dana Brown said the team still doesn’t have any sense of how long the All-Star will be out.

Speaking on the team's pregame radio show on @SportsTalk790, Astros general manager Dana Brown said the timeline for Yordan Alvarez's return "is still up in the air a little bit" but “it will take a week at least to get a feel for how long it’s going to be.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 11, 2023

Basically, it sounds like Houston is shutting Alvarez down for five to seven days to let things calm down before reassessing from there. If it is indeed an oblique strain, he could be out until the All-Star break.

Julio Urias (hamstring), Los Angeles Dodgers — Urias’ frustrating rehab from a hamstring strain will continue for at least a little while longer, as manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday afternoon that the lefty will need at least one rehab start before returning to the rotation. It was originally thought that Urias might be able to return this weekend, but lingering discomfort pushed his timeline back a bit. The team still hopes to have him back before the end of the month.

Carlos Rodon (back)/Harrison Bader (hamstring), New York Yankees — Rodon faced live hitters without issue last Thursday, and he’s scheduled to do so again on Wednesday. From the sound of it, if all goes well there the lefty could finally be ready to set out on a (lengthy) rehab assignment. We can’t rule out a setback here given how bumpy Rodon’s 2023 has been so far, but it sounds like he could make his Yankees debut before the All-Star break.

Charlie Blackmon (hand), Colorado Rockies — Blackmon was placed on the injured list prior to Sunday’s game with a hand fracture, specifically of his fifth metacarpal bone. It’s unclear when exactly the DH suffered the injury — he’d felt well enough to play in each of Colorado’s games this week — but apparently it had been bothering him for a while now. The timeline for return is four to six weeks.

Tyler O’Neill (back), St. Louis Cardinals — It’s been a long and winding road for O’Neill since landing on the IL with back pain last month — including a setback that shut him down entirely, followed by two cortisone injections and an epidural nerve block — but he seems to finally be heading in the right direction.

Tyler O’Neill is back with team. I asked if back pain was so much that he could not lift his newborn daughter.



“Yes,” he said. “I wasn’t able to play through it.”



Outfielder says he’s pain free for first time in months after injections to address inflammation; early in rehab. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 11, 2023

He still hasn’t even resumed baseball activities yet, so he’s a way’s away from a return, but this is still a good sign.

Andres Gimenez (leg), Cleveland Guardians — Gimenez left Cleveland’s win on Sunday with leg tightness, just a couple innings after popping his fourth homer of the year. It doesn’t sound too serious and the team doesn’t think it’ll require an IL stint, so consider the infielder day-to-day for now.

Ben Joyce (elbow), Los Angeles Angels — Exhale, Angels fans. MRI results on Joyce’s elbow have come back, and he seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Promising news on Joyce. His MRI did not reveal any ligament damage. Just the nerve that’s bothering him. — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) June 11, 2023

We’ve seen ulnar neuritis be a precursor to Tommy John already this year in the case of Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs, but that appears to be off the table here. Joyce will still likely be shut down for a week or two, but hopefully the fireballing reliever can get back at some point next month.

Nick Senzel (knee), Cincinnati Reds — Less than two weeks after going on the IL with knee irritation, Senzel is feeling well enough to head out on a rehab assignment. It’ll likely be a short one for the former top prospect, who’s posted a .712 OPS with four homers and four steals in 45 games for Cincy this year.