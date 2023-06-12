MLB lineups for Monday, June 12: Slumping Masataka Yoshida sits for Red Sox

Intro

MLB starting lineups: Monday, June 12th

Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

Marcell Ozuna will DH and bat fifth as Ozzie Albies drops all the way to seventh in the lineup tonight for Atlanta.

Kerry Carpenter will serve as the DH and bat third with Matt Vierling returning to the lineup in center, Andy Ibanez in left and Zack Short at second base.

The Braves come to town for the start of a three-game series. pic.twitter.com/cOIOO4sZv9 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 12, 2023

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Elias Diaz returns to the lineup after missing yesterday’s game with a head injury. Jurickson Profar leads off while Ezequiel Tovar moves all the way up to second in the order. Randal Grichuk will serve as the DH with Nolan Jones in right, Elehuris Montero at first and rookie Coco Montes making his MLB debut at second.

All four players who homered yesterday - Tovar, Coco, RyMac & NoJo - are back in the #Rockies lineup tonight in Boston.



Plus, Elias Díaz back in the lineup after taking a hard foul ball off the mask on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1qMWACn2Gr — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 12, 2023

No Masataka Yoshida for Boston, as Jarren Duran will play left field and lead off tonight. Adam will play center with Alex Verdugo in right, Justin Turner at DH and Christian Arroyo at second.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Austin Slater leads off with a lefty on the mound with Wilmer Flores starting at first, J.D. Davis at DH and Mitch Haniger in left. Casey Schmitt returns to the lineup at third while Patrick Bailey gets a start behind the plate.

Brendan Donovan will lead off and play second with Nolan Gorman serving as the DH. Willson Contreras will catch as Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker man the corner outfield spots and Tommy Edman takes center.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Taylor Ward leads off as Mickey Moniak gets a day off for L.A. Brandon Drury starts at second with Jared Walsh at first base.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Ezequiel Duran will play left with a lefty on the mound while Leody Taveras takes center and Mitch Garver serves as the DH.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

TJ Friedl leads off once again with Matt McLain, Jonathan India and third baseman Elly De La Cruz rounding out the top of the order. Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild will man the corner outfield spots.

Recently recalled Dairon Blanco will start in left for Kansas City, with Drew Waters in center, Edward Olivares at DH and Maikel Garcia at third.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Zack Greinke to open the series vs. the Reds.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ZQIZnx7z3k — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 12, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

Rays TBA

Esteury Ruiz returns to the leadoff spot with Ryan Noda at first and Ramon Laureano and Seth Brown manning the corner outfield spots. Brent Rooker will DH with Shea Langeliers behind the plate.

Hottest team in baseball takes on the Rays pic.twitter.com/K0QsN3g7C4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 12, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies TBA

Carson Kelly spells Gabriel Moreno behind the dish with Evan Longoria at DH, Pavin Smith in right and Geraldo Perdomo at short.

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

Jorge Soler serves as the DH tonight with Jonathan Davis in center and Jon Berti spelling Joey Wendle at shortstop.

AJ Pollock will serve as the DH for Seattle with Dylan Moore in left and Tom Murphy spelling Cal Raleigh behind the plate.