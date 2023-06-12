Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, June 12

I won’t sugarcoat it, gang — it’s rough out there today if you’re looking for pitching in your DFS or fantasy baseball lineups. Not only does a travel-heavy Monday mean just eight games on the schedule, but those eight games are awfully light on reliable arms.

But our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball never rest, not even when the going gets tough, so let’s break down the whole slate and tell you who to start, who to sit and even who you might be able to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, June 12

Pitchers to stream

James Paxton, Boston Red Sox — At the top of the list today, incredibly, is Paxton, who’s turned back the clock at 34 years old and is pumping high-90s heat with ease. He’s allowed just three runs on 10 hits while striking out 17 in 12 innings across his last two starts, and he gets an ideal matchup with a Colorado Rockies team that can’t hit away from Coors Field.

Luke Weaver, Cincinnati Reds — First, a disclaimer: Tread carefully here. Weaver carries a 6.27 ERA for a reason. But Statcast thinks the righty has been substantially better than that, with an expected ERA of 4.50, and the righty is actually averaging about a strikeout per inning this year. The Kansas City Royals were among the worst offenses in baseball even before Vinnie Pasquantino went on the shelf with a shoulder injury, and in pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium, it’s not inconceivable to think that Weaver could navigate five innings with a handful of Ks and get you a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, June 12.