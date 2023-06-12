Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, June 12

It’s a relatively light Monday around MLB, with just eight games on tap tonight — and just seven games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Options will be a bit limited as you look to set your lineups tonight, but we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, June 12

Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers ($5,800)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,700)

Alex Verdugo ($4,900)

Triston Casas ($2,800)

At 6.3 runs, the Red Sox have the highest implied total of any team on the slate tonight, and it’s not hard to see why. Rockies reliever-turned-starter Connor Seabold has been hit hard this year, with a 5.10 ERA and 1.41 WHIP — and lest you think that’s a product of the extreme offensive environment of Coors Field, note that Seabold has actually been worse on the road than he has at home. Besides, Fenway Park is also up there when it comes to producing crooked numbers on the scoreboard, so stacking a quartet of Boston lefties is a strong play.

Devers appeared to finally wake up this weekend against the New York Yankees, homering in two of the three games, while Yoshida has been an on-base machine all year. Those two will cost you a premium, so consider Casas — a righty-masher with a .921 OPS over his last 10 games — as a cheaper option with some upside.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Semien ($5,800)

Adolis Garcia ($5,500)

Jonah Heim ($4,400)

Ezequiel Duran ($3,200)

The Rangers have chewed up lefties all year, with an .825 team OPS that ranks third in all of baseball, and they should have their way with Angels southpaw Tyler Anderson. (The first time Anderson faced Texas, he allowed five hits and five walks in just five innings, and he’s allowed 10 combined runs across his last two starts.)

Semien has been a counting-stat machine atop the Rangers lineup, the only player in baseball with over 50 runs scored and RBI. Duran (.933 OPS against lefties) and Heim (.934) should thrive with the platoon advantage.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

Wander Franco ($5,600)

Josh Lowe ($4,600)

Taylor Walls ($4,400)

Luke Raley ($3,500)

A’s starter James Kaprielian has among the most extreme platoon splits you’ll ever see, with a .734 OPS allowed to righties and a whopping 1.017 against left-handed hitters. Luckily for us, the Rays platoon with the best of them, providing four great options at a variety of salaries on Monday night. Franco went yard last night and has a whopping 22 steals on the year, while Lowe (.896) and Raley (.920) have crushed righties all year.