Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, June 12

After sweeping the Tigers in Detroit to make it five wins in a row (and 11 of 13 overall), the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks look to keep it rolling back home in Phoenix as they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town for a three-game set. First pitch of Monday’s opener is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Chase Field. Philly will use lefty reliever Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.61 ERA) as the opener of what should be a bullpen game, while Arizona turns to fellow southpaw Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37).

This game is a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 10.

Phillies-Diamondbacks picks: Monday, June 12

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Darick Hall (thumb), OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), OF/DH Kyle Lewis (illness), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), C Carson Kelly (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Matt Strahm vs. Tommy Henry

Early-season injuries forced Strahm into Philly’s rotation, and the lefty acquitted himself well, with just six runs allowed across 22.1 innings of work (five starts) in the month of April. The return of Ranger Suarez bumped him back to the bullpen, though, and he’s unlikely to go more than the first couple of innings on Monday night. He should give way to bulk man Dylan Covey, who pitched five innings of one-run ball against Arizona last month.

Henry doesn’t have the most eye-popping stuff, but for the most part he’s kept Arizona in games whenever he’s taken the ball this year. The southpaw relies heavily on his changeup, especially against righties, and it’s produced with a .189 batting average against. His pedestrian fastball too often gets him in trouble, though, especially recently with six homers allowed over his last five starts. Henry’s coming off arguably his worst start of the year, in which he coughed up five runs on five hits and three walks against the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams’ offenses have come alive of late, but that could have more to do with recent series against the Tigers and Nationals than anything else. When they met in Philly last month, the totals were 9, 7 and 11, and I have a hard time banking on clearing a number this high unless there are some real extenuating circumstances. It’s certainly possible that we could have a slugfest on our hands, but both teams have been streaky at the plate this year and boast strong bullpens.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

Arizona is playing with a ton of confidence right now, and if the Phillies turn to Covey to cover the middle innings, I think that gives the Snakes and Henry an advantage on the mound. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos have heated up of late, but I’ll take the D-backs to pull out a close one.

Pick: Diamondbacks