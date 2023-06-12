Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Cardinals on Monday, June 12

The San Francisco Giants will begin a six-game road trip tonight when visiting the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Logan Webb (4-6, 3.09 ERA) will start for the Giants while lefty Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will step on the bump for the Cards.

San Francisco enters the game as the -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Giants-Cardinals picks: Monday, June 12

Injury report

Giants

Out: OF Luis Gonzalez (back), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique)

Cardinals

Out: RP Packy Naughton (forearm), OF Lars Nootbaar (back), OF Tyler O’Neill (back)

Starting pitchers

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Webb’s streak of eight consecutive quality starts was snapped last Wednesday, as the righty went 5.1 innings and yielded four earned runs at Coors Field against the Rockies. It was the most earned runs he had given up in a game since April 17 and his ERA jumped above 3.00 as a result. Webb went 6.2 innings and K’d seven batters in a loss to the Cardinals on April 27, so he’s hoping to come out victorious against this lineup tonight.

Liberatore only lasted four innings and took the loss against the Texas Rangers last Tuesday, giving up five runs in his short time on the mound. He’s managed to only put together 11 innings in his four outings this season, yielding six earned runs in the process. This is a situation where St. Louis might have to once again turn to its bullpen early if Liberatore looks shaky out of the gate.

Over/Under pick

This is a matchup of two under-friendly teams and it’s tempting to hammer it in this game. However, the Giants lit up the Cubs in a 13-3 rout yesterday and there’s a good chance Joc Pederson could carry that over into tonight’s game against a shaky starter. Take the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Liberatore not putting quality starts together could be to the benefit of the Giants as they could chase him from the game early and do even more damage against the Cards’ bullpen. St. Louis has dropped seven of its last nine and I trust San Francisco to get the job done in tonight’s series opener.

Pick Giants