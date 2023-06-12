Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Red Sox on Monday, June 12

The Colorado Rockies will begin a 10-game road trip tonight when they kick off a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies while James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA) will step on the hill for the Sox.

Boston enters the game as a -240 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Colorado is a +200 underdog. The run total is set at 10.

Rockies-Red Sox picks: Monday, June 12

Injury report

Rockies

Day to day: C Elias Diaz (head)

Out: DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), 1B CJ Cron (back), OF Kris Bryant (heel), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps), 2b Brendan Rogers (shoulder)

Red Sox

Day to day: SS Yu Chang (wrist), RP John Schreiber (lat)

Out: SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Connor Seabold vs. James Paxton

Seabold has been solid in his two starts this month, yielding just five hits and three earned runs in 11.1 innings of action while notching nine strikeouts over that span. Unfortunately, the Rockies have not been able to fully back him up as both of those games eventually resulted in 5-4 losses. Seabold has to do a better job putting away the top of the order as batters 1-5 are all hitting at least .300 against him.

Paxton is trying to string together back-to-back quality starts after he picked up the ‘W’ against the Cleveland Guardians last Tuesday. He went seven full innings in that one, putting down nine batters on strikes while yielding just two earned runs off six hits. Hitters are averaging a .308 batting average against him during their first trip through the lineup, but the averages significantly falls off in the second and third trips. That means the Rockies need to get to him early if they want to have a shot at winning tonight.

Over/Under pick

This is a sharp contrast as Boston is one of the more over-friendly teams in the league while Colorado is one of the more under-friendly teams. I don’t envision the Rockies gaining much traction at the plate tonight, so I’ll take the under.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

Colorado got a brief reprieve on Sunday, ending a six-game losing streak by downing San Diego, 5-4. However, I don’t anticipate them carrying those brief good vibes into Fenway. The Red Sox lineup should be able to crack an inconsistent starter like Seabold early and it’ll be off to the races from there. I’m taking Boston.

Pick: Red Sox