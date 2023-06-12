Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Tigers on Monday, June 12

The Atlanta Braves will hit the road tonight to begin a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89 ERA) will get the start for the Braves while Mason Englert (1-2, 5.00 ERA) will step on the hill for the Tigers.

Atlanta enters the game as a -225 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Detroit is the +190 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Tigers picks: Monday, June 12

Injury report

Braves

Out: OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP/RP Kolby Allard (oblique)

Tigers

Out: OF Akil Baddoo, RP Trevor Rosenthal (elbow), OF Riley Greene (leg), OF Austin Meadows (personal)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Mason Englert

Morton is 0-3 in his last four starts and is seeking his first win since May 15. He went just 4.2 innings against the New York Mets last Wednesday, yielding four earned runs off four hits. Opposing batters have been extremely aggressive against him in early counts, posting a .419 batting average on 0-0, .500 on 0-1, .368 on 1-0, and .421 on 1-1. He needs to clean this up and have a better opening approach when facing hitters to get back on track.

The rookie Englert has been coming out of the bullpen as a reliever this year and will make his first career start in a bullpen game tonight. He usually gets about an inning or two in his appearances, so it will be interesting to see how manager AJ Hinch plays it tonight with his young arm. Righties are batting .310 against him this year, so that will be something the rookie will have to overcome to go deeper into the ballgame.

Over/Under pick

Overs and unders have been a coin flip for both teams as of late. With a pitching matchup featuring a shaky starter going up against a rookie, I’d wager on quite a few runners crossing home plate this evening.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Englert will most likely hit some rough patches in his very first start and I’d imagine his leash will be very short. The Tigers could dip into their bullpen as early as the fourth inning and that presents an opportunity for Braves batters to feast. Take Atlanta on the moneyline.

Pick: Braves