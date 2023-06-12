Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 12 of 2023 MLB season

The starting pitching picture has been topsy-turvy all season long, with injuries and this new run-happy environment turning plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire, highlighted by some juicy two-start schedules.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 12

Pitchers to stream

James Paxton, Boston Red Sox — Paxton pitched all of 20.2 innings between 2019 and 2023, but he’s reemerged this year in Boston looking like vintage Big Maple. He’s allowed just three runs on 10 hits while striking out 17 in 12 innings across his last two starts. At 34 years old and with an injury history that could fill a textbook, he’s hard to rely on for the long-term, but he’s an ideal streamer this week as he’ll match up with a Colorado Rockies team that can’t hit away from Coors Field and a New York Yankees team sorely missing Aaron Judge.

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks — Davies’ season-long numbers don’t look like much, but he’s been very strong since returning from an oblique injury in late May, holding his own at Coors Field before breezing through 6.2 innings against the Washing Nationals last time out. (If you remove his five-run blow-up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in early April, he seems even more impressive, with a 2.13 FIP.)

There’s definitely some risk here, but the righty draws two matchups that shouldn’t cause too much trouble: the Philadelphia Phillies (19th in wRC+ over the last two weeks and dealing with injuries up and down the lineup) and the Cleveland Guardians (26th in team OPS against righties this season). Plus, the D-backs’ red-hot lineup will likely put him in position to nab at least one win,

Julio Teheran, Milwaukee Brewers — The rest of the two-start slate is sketchy, so let’s instead pivot to a guy who may not be worth owning over the long haul but is worth riding as long as he’s in the midst of an improbably hot stretch. Teheran seemed to be out of the league entirely, having made just one start across the last two seasons, but the veteran righty has been a godsend for Milwaukee of late. He’s now posted three straight quality starts, a streak that seems likely to continue against a Pittsburgh Pirates lineup that’s been struggling of late, especially against righties.