How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 5

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

The march to Money in the Bank continues on tonight’s episode of Raw and the field for bother ladder matches are almost complete. We’ll get another qualifying match on tonight’s show, as well as the “American Nightmare” squaring off against the “A-Lister.”

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The main event of last week’s show featured World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeating Damian Priest for his first successful title defense with the new belt. The “Visionary” was able to win despite interference from Finn Balor, who notably was instructed by Priest to not interfere in the match. We’ll see what’s next for the champ and if a Rollins vs. Balor title match is in the cards for Money in the Bank.

Priest will get a big opportunity to rebound tonight as he’ll face Matt Riddle for the final spot in the men’s MITB ladder match. The filed for the men’s match already includes Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch. We’ll see who punches their ticket to London tonight.

Cody Rhodes will be in action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with the Miz. Rhodes appeared on MizTV last week to talk about his challenge to Brock Lesnar before being interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. With the help of the Miz, the two antagonized Rhodes and Mysterio cheap shotted him before leaving the ring. Rhodes then ended the segment by punching Miz with his cast. We’ll see how this match goes and if Dom interferes.

We’ll get a huge tag match tonight as undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium in a non-title match. The feud between these two teams have escalated over the past few weeks and last Monday, Gunther defeated KO in an excellent match. This should be a good matchup to watch this evening.

One thing that should be noted is that on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, the Raw Women’s Championship was officially retired. Asuka is now officially the WWE Women’s Championship and was presented the brand new title belt. While no announcement has been made as of this writing, we can assume something similar will happen with current Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.