Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat on Monday in Game 5 vs. the Nuggets?

The Miami Heat will hope to get back to South Beach for at least one more Finals game, and they’ll need to win Monday in Game 5 in Denver in order to do that. The Heat have not been able to get Tyler Herro back in the series even though he was expected to return. Will Herro come back Monday? Here’s the latest on the rising guard’s status.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Herro has been ruled out for Game 5, and there’s little chance he’s going to be cleared for this series even if the Heat were able to force Game 6. Miami has missed Herro’s offense and ability to space the floor consistently in this series. With Herro still out, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson will continue to have bigger roles in the rotation. Caleb Martin will also get some additional usage with Herro still out.