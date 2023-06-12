Pick on the Total for Marlins-Mariners on June 12

The Miami Marlins have put themselves in the thick of the National League playoff picture with wins in eight of their last nine games and look to stay hot on the road on Monday against the Seattle Mariners.

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners (-135, 7.5)

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, who enters with his 3.42 fielding independent being lower than his 3.79 ERA, collecting 10.5 strikeouts to 2.4 walks per nine innings with just one run allowed in four of his last six starts.

The Mariners lineup facing Luzardo has the second-worst home batting average in the American League at .229 with the league’s second-highest strikeout rate at 25.8%.

The Mariners counter on the mound with Bryce Miller, who is coming off a pair of rough starts in which he allowed 15 total runs in seven innings after giving up just four total runs in his first five career starts.

Due to his past two starts, Miller’s ERA is up 4.46, with it being 1.15 prior, and his 3.14 fielding independent with just 1.2 walks per nine innings issued point to a bounce back.

Miller faces a Marlins offense that is last in the National League in runs and 25th in the league in home runs.

Behind Miller is a bullpen that ranks ninth in ERA this season and should ascend with getting Andres Munoz and Penn Murfee off of the injured list in the past week-plus, a pair of relievers that made over 60 appearances last season with both posting an ERA under 3.00.

With the Marlins bullpen performing better recently with the 10th best bullpen ERA in the league the past 30 days, Monday’s series opener sets up to be a pitchers duel.

The Play: Marlins vs. Mariners Under 7.5