French Open Men’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The French Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

French Open Recap

A somewhat anticlimactic ending to a record-breaking run.

Novak Djokovic entered Roland-Garros tied with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles in history. Today, he stands alone at the top.

It wasn’t a perfect run for Djokovic, who dropped a few sets along the way and wasn’t as consistently dominant as we’ve seen in the past. However, he still had more than enough to get the job done.

The Djoker’s first real test came in the semi-finals against young superstar Carlos Alcaraz, and the two were deadlocked after a pair of sets. However, Alcaraz cramped up early in the third, and Novak ended up cruising to the final, where he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

At 36 years old, Djokovic has accomplished his goal of becoming the winningest men’s player of all time. He’ll look to bolster his lead over Nadal in the coming months.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s French Open title as of Friday, May 26:

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the four most popular futures bets for the men’s French Open:

Most-Bet French Open Futures Rank Name Odds Rank Name Odds 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+160) 2 Novak Djokovic (+250) 3 Holger Rune (+900) 4 Daniil Medvedev (+1000)

Major Movers

Djokovic has reclaimed his spot atop the ATP leaderboard after winning Roland-Garros, surpassing Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. There was no other major movement in the top 15, except for Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime swapping places.

