French Open Women’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The French Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out the matching article for the men's tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

French Open Recap

At just 22 years old, Iga Swiatek has established herself as the dominant force in women’s tennis. Everything goes through her, and that was proven once again in Paris over the last couple of weeks.

We were robbed of the final everyone wanted to see, which was Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka. It looked like that matchup was destined to take place deep into Sabalenka’s semifinal against Karolina Muchova, and then the No. 2 seed proceeded to drop 20 of the match’s final 24 points to blow a 5-2 third-set lead.

This was a fantastic run for Muchova, who was not considered to be a serious contender entering Roland-Garros. Not only did she make the final, but she pushed Swiatek to three sets before ultimately losing to the No. 1 player in the world.

This was Iga’s fourth career Grand Slam title, and it feels like she’s just getting started.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s French Open title as of Friday, May 26:

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the women’s French Open:

Most-Bet French Open Futures Rank Name Odds Rank Name Odds 1 Iga Swiatek (-125) 2 Aryna Sabalenka (+650) 3 Elena Rybakina (+700) 4 Ons Jabeur (+3500) 5 Cori Gauff (+3500)

Major Movers

A couple of players jumped up the leaderboard following Roland-Garros’ conclusion, obviously headlined by Muchova, who skyrocketed 27 spots up to No. 16 in the world. Beatriz Haddad Maia also moved up four spots to No. 10 after a strong performance at the tournament. Elena Rybakina moved up to No. 3 despite leaving the French Open early with an illness.

