Report: Rockets looking into signing Kyrie Irving if James Harden doesn’t choose Houston

The Houston Rockets are looking into signing Kyrie Irving in free agency if their pursuit of James Harden is unsuccessful, according to Marc Stein. Irving is a free agent himself and was recently in the news for attempting to recruit LeBron James to Dallas to join the Mavericks, the last team Irving played for.

The Rockets have about $60 million in cap space and it’s clear Harden is the top priority for the team. Based on several reports, the shooting guard is deciding between the Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers. Harden and Irving had a falling out at the end of their time with the Brooklyn Nets, so there’s no way the Rockets would pursue bringing both players in.

Irving has not said much about his free agency plans, but it seems like he has some type of commitment from the Mavericks. Dallas traded for Irving to pair him with Luka Doncic, but ultimately tanked in the final two games of the season for draft reasons. We’ll see if the Mavericks run things back or if Houston swoops in and makes things interesting in the Irving sweepstakes.