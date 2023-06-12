 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen is heavy favorite to win Canadian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Canadian Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
Race winner Max Verstappen (NDL) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda, Podium, Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari and Louis Hamilton, MercedesGP seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Paolo Pedicelli ATPImages/Getty Images

F1 is headed to Montreal this weekend for the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. The race will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It will surprise nobody that Max Verstappen is a sizable favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 and Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +400. Verstappen has won three straight races and five of the seven events this season. Pérez won the two races Verstappen did not and has a pair of second-place finishes as well.

Lewis Hamilton follows those two with +1400 odds. He finished second two weeks ago at the Spanish Grand Prix and has climbed into position to push both Pérez and Fernando Alonso for second place in the overall points standings. Verstappen leads the way with 170 points and nobody is expected to supplant him. However, second place is a little closer. Pérez leads with 117 points, Alonso follows with 99, and Hamilton is next with 87. It’s a 22-point drop from there to George Russell. Alonso is +1800 to win Sunday’s race.

Verstappen won last year’s race. The two previous races were canceled due to COVID-19 and Hamilton won four of the previous five races and seven of the previous 12.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -330
Sergio Perez +400
Lewis Hamilton +1400
Fernando Alonso +1800
George Russell +2200
Charles Leclerc +2800
Carlos Sainz +4000
Pierre Gasly +25000
Lando Norris +25000
Lance Stroll +25000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

