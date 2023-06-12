DraftKings Reignmakers: What You Need to Know About New Players Page Tool

Setting DraftKings Reignmakers lineups and figuring out which player cards to add to your roster is no simple feat. There’s a lot that goes into analyzing an athlete’s fantasy production, but one thing that’s always a constant: you need information.

With the new Players Page addition, DraftKings Reignmakers is making sure users can look into the data surrounding their player cards while scrolling through the marketplace or their collection.

The Players Page will be available for Reignmakers Football, Reignmakers PGA TOUR and Reignmakers UFC. There will be a Players tab in the DraftKings Reignmakers lobby, which will take users to the Player Page.

The Players Page can be located in the DraftKings Reignmakers lobby. Once you have entered the lobby, select Players at the top of the page in the menu bar. The Players Page can also be accessed in the My Cards page on Reignmakers, as well as the Marketplace Sports Collection pages.

Let’s get into more of the details:

Players Page Categories

Football, PGA TOUR and UFC will all have the following list of categories for players:

Floor = floor price

= floor price FPPG/$ = fantasy points per game per dollar

= fantasy points per game per dollar Owned = total number of cards owned

= total number of cards owned Total = total number of cards

The following stats will be exclusive to Reignmakers Football:

FFPG = fantasy points per game

= fantasy points per game OPP = opponent

= opponent OPRK = opponent ranking (A green opponent ranking represents a more favorable matchup for the player you are viewing. A red opponent rank will represent a more difficult matchup for the player you are viewing.)

= opponent ranking (A green opponent ranking represents a more favorable matchup for the player you are viewing. A red opponent rank will represent a more difficult matchup for the player you are viewing.) LAST: fantasy points last game.

The following stats will be exclusive to Reignmakers UFC:

FPPF = fantasy points per fight

= fantasy points per fight Wins = number of wins

= number of wins Losses = number of losses

= number of losses Draws = number of ties

The following stats will be exclusive to Reignmakers PGA TOUR:

FPPG = fantasy points per game

= fantasy points per game Avg Round = average strokes per round

= average strokes per round Cuts = number of cuts made

= number of cuts made Top 10s = number of top-10 finishes

= number of top-10 finishes Wins = number of tournament wins

How to Purchase Cards from Players Page

Reignamkers users will be able to purchase player cards from the Players Page by following three simple steps.

First, the user has to click on the amount for the card they want to buy under the Buy Now category.

Once the user has made their selection, they will receive a pop-up message to review their purchase. This will then allow the user to confirm their purchase of the selected card, as well as view other available listings.

If the purchase is confirmed, the user will receive a confirmation message detailing the player’s name, the card’s set, and card’s number.

How to View and Purchase Cards from Previous Years

In the Player Page, there is a Week drop down filter. When a user clicks on that, they can select a previous year to view and purchase player cards.

When applying this filter, the stat categories will change to the following:

FPPG = fantasy points per game

= fantasy points per game Total Points = total fantasy points accrued during season selected

= total fantasy points accrued during season selected Floor = floor price

= floor price FPPG/$ = fantasy points per game per dollar

= fantasy points per game per dollar Owned = number of collectible editions owned by all users

= number of collectible editions owned by all users Total = total collectible editions

When viewing collectibles from a previous season, users will see a banner at the top of the page. By selecting Reset Week in the top right corner, users can return to viewing the current season’s collectibles.

How to Compare Players Within Each League

This feature is only available on desktop, and it allows users to compare players that are within the same league.

On the Players Page, users viewing via desktop will see a Compare Players toggle option in the top right corner.

Users will be able to compare up to five different players at a time via the Compare Players function.

Once the Compare Players option is enabled, click the box on the left of the player’s name you would like to compare to one another.

Filters Available for Player Information

Both UFC and PGA TOUR will have the following filters:

Game Set: the specific competitions that we are offering fantasy contests for

Status: players’ health statuses

Football will have the same two filters as UFC and PGA TOUR, as well as the following:

Team: the different teams within that league

Week: the different weeks of the season + previous season

All Stats Feature

The All Stats tab is available on the Players Page on mobile devices. If this option is toggled off to the left, only a player’s fantasy points per game (FPPG) and current price will be displayed.

To view additional stat columns for each player, toggle the All Stats tab to the right. This will then allow you to scroll horizontally and view stats such as Last, Floor, FPPG/$ and Owned.

