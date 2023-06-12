Nuggets G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returns late in Game 5 vs. Heat

Update — KCP is back in the game for the Nuggets, who have a lead as we approach the 5-minute mark in the fourth quarter. He just nailed a huge three-pointer to give the Nuggets a 7-point lead before Butler hit another trey. It’s back and forth late in the game.

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return to Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals vs. the Miami Heat due to a wrist injury sustained late in the third quarter. KCP appeared to sustain the injury going to the basket and came down hurting. Now, there’s a chance Caldwell-Pope could miss the fourth quarter with the game on the line. Miami led 71-70 at the start of the final quarter. The Nuggets lead the Finals 3-1 with a chance to win their first championship ever in these final 12 minutes.

KCP had 6 points in 27 minutes before exiting the game. While he isn’t tasked with providing much offense, Caldwell-Pope is one of Denver’s better perimeter defenders and Jimmy Butler has been held in check all game with 8 points in 30 minutes. No KCP could help the Heat in the long run but we’ll see if they can take advantage and force Game 6 back in Miami.

With Caldwell-Pope out, the Nuggets can run Bruce Brown or Christian Braun in crunch time with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Brown makes a bit more sense given his experience vs. the rookie guard Braun. Brown has been cold shooting the ball all night but that isn’t for him to do in the fourth quarter with the title within grasp.