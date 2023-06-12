Nikola Jokic wins 2023 Finals MVP award

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award after a dominant series against the Miami Heat, leading his team to a 4-1 win and the franchise’s first title. Jokic was already a two-time regular season MVP and triple-double machine, but this title will validate him and his teammates as the group to beat heading into next season.

Jokic was the favorite to win Finals MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook entering the series (-300), and those odds never changed throughout the course of the matchup. There were moments where Bam Adebayo or Jamal Murray looked to be in contention, but this was Jokic’s award to lose from the beginning. As long as the Nuggets won the series, he was going to get all the votes.

There were several milestones in these playoffs for Jokic. He became the first player ever to record a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in the Finals, and that was also part of the first effort in the playoffs or Finals where two teammates had 30-point triple-doubles. He also became the first player ever to lead the playoffs in total points, total rebounds and total assists. Basically, if you had Jokic props across the board, you’re a big winner.

It looks like the oddsmakers are predicting more hardware for Jokic and the Nuggets already. Denver opens at DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA title.