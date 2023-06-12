Nuggets listed as favorites to win 2023-24 NBA title

The Denver Nuggets have won the 2023 NBA Finals and according to the oddsmakers, there’s potentially more coming next season. The Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship according to DraftKings Sportsbook and for good reason. Here’s a look at the complete odds.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for the reigning champions to be listed at the top of this market. After all, the Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and blasted through the field with breathtaking efficiency. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and most of the key rotation players will be back next season for the Nuggets, which makes them the clear favorite to win it all.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, are coming in at second and third in this odds table respectively. Both teams fell victim to the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA playoffs, but are expected to be contenders once again next season.

The Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will present the toughest test for the Nuggets next season according to the oddsmakers. There will be a lot of change in all four places during the offseason though, while Denver will have that continuity from this season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Heat round out the top 10.