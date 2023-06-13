How to watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1 after a 3-2 win in Game 4 over the weekend. Vegas has a chance to clinch its first championship in franchise history in just six seasons of existence since coming into the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.

Vegas is favored -190 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook vs. the Panthers, who needed OT to win Game 3 and extend the series (so to speak). The over/under is set at 6 goals with the under being -120. Here we’ll go over live streaming options for Game 5.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.