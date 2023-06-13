 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

We go over streaming options and start time for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Golden Knights.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights is off balance chasing Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1 after a 3-2 win in Game 4 over the weekend. Vegas has a chance to clinch its first championship in franchise history in just six seasons of existence since coming into the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.

Vegas is favored -190 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook vs. the Panthers, who needed OT to win Game 3 and extend the series (so to speak). The over/under is set at 6 goals with the under being -120. Here we’ll go over live streaming options for Game 5.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Tuesday, June 13
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

