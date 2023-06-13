 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Betting odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Golden Knights.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers pursues Ivan Barbashev #49 of the Vegas Golden Knights as he skates with the puck in Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the FLA Live Arena on May 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights enter Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Here we’ll go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 5.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 odds

Puck line: VGK -1.5 (+145), FLA +1.5 (-170)
Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-120)
Moneyline: VGK -190, FLA +160

At home, the Golden Knights are favored with a shot to clinch the Cup. Vegas could have easily won the Cup by now with a sweep had it not been for late heroics and an OT win in Game 3 by Florida. The Panthers are also potentially without F Matthew Tkachuk, whose status is up in the air for Game 5. If he’s not 100 percent and isn’t going to give it a full go, the Golden Knights are in a very good spot to win a championship.

More From DraftKings Nation