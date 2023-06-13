Betting odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights enter Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Here we’ll go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 5.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 odds

Puck line: VGK -1.5 (+145), FLA +1.5 (-170)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-120)

Moneyline: VGK -190, FLA +160

At home, the Golden Knights are favored with a shot to clinch the Cup. Vegas could have easily won the Cup by now with a sweep had it not been for late heroics and an OT win in Game 3 by Florida. The Panthers are also potentially without F Matthew Tkachuk, whose status is up in the air for Game 5. If he’s not 100 percent and isn’t going to give it a full go, the Golden Knights are in a very good spot to win a championship.