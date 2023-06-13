How the public is betting Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, with the Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights facing off. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 betting splits

Puck line: VGK -1.5 is getting 92% of the handle and 80% of the bets

The Golden Knights have their first shot at winning the championship on Tuesday. They picked up a 3-2 victory in the last game in Florida, but now the series shifts back to Las Vegas. Florida star Matthew Tkachuk is dealing with an upper-body issue, and it remains to be seen how much he will play. In the first two games with the Golden Knights at home, they won 5-2 and 7-2, respectively. With the injury and the way that Vegas is playing, it is probably a good move to side with the public on this one.

Over/Under: Under 6 is getting 75% of the handle and 54% of the bets

The under is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds, compared to the over at +100. So far in this series, the total has finished with seven, nine, five and five goals being scored, respectively. The injury to Tkachuk is likely what is hindering this goal total. If he plays a limited amount of minutes again, the under makes sense. Vegas is going to be jacked up from their home crowd at the chance of winning the Stanley Cup. Personally, I think we see the over hit in the game, but the public is leaning toward the under.

Moneyline: 87% of the handle and 77% of bets are on the Golden Knights -190

Vegas has gone 4-1 over its last five home games going back to the Western Conference Final. Florida has gone 3-2 in its last five road games. The hindrance of Tkachuk likely adds to Florida being listed as the underdog. Adin Hill is expected to be back in the net for Vegas for the 15th straight game and should be able to help the Golden Knights to a finals-clinching victory on Tuesday. It is the smart play to follow the public on this one.